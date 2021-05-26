Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,659,000 after buying an additional 725,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $150.00. 141,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

