Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

LRCX traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $637.13. 13,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $258.21 and a one year high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.