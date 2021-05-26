Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.