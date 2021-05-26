Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.17 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after buying an additional 178,837 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in PACCAR by 78.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,332,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

