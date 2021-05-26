Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $13.46 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PANW traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,470. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.