Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 130,192 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMT. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

