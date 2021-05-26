Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Stock analysts at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

AMD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.86. 47,253,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,593,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

