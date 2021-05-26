adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $186.81

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.81 and last traded at $186.68, with a volume of 21031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADDYY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average is $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.85.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, analysts predict that adidas AG will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

