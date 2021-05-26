adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $186.81

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.81 and last traded at $186.68, with a volume of 21031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADDYY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.85.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that adidas AG will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s payout ratio is 105.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of adidas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

