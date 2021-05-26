AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $293.36

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.36 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02), with a volume of 11,084 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 294.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.79. The company has a market capitalization of £76.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.