Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Earns Hold Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.56.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.83 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $750.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,234 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.