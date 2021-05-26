Adams Street Partners LLC Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Affirm makes up 0.2% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,486,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,568,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,532,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 122,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.