Adams Street Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,000. DoorDash makes up about 2.0% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,576,870 shares of company stock worth $1,135,297,280 over the last ninety days.

Shares of DASH traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.95. 120,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.09. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

