Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 million-$5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 million.
Shares of AFIB stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.
Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Acutus Medical Company Profile
Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.
