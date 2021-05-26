Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 38.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

