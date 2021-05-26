Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.55 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. 3,271,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.64.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.