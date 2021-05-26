Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.15. Approximately 13,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,068,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 373,393 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.