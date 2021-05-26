Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.15. Approximately 13,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,068,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.
ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 373,393 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
