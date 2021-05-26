$9.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce sales of $9.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.65 billion and the lowest is $9.50 billion. Magna International posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $40.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.58 billion to $41.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $44.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.20 billion to $45.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

MGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Magna International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGA traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $95.38. 924,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,447. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66. Magna International has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $99.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.