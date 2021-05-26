80,485 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Acquired by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 21.2% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109,396.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,761,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,577 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.65. The stock had a trading volume of 195,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,644. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $135.65 and a 12 month high of $258.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.21 and its 200 day moving average is $233.03.

