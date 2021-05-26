$794.09 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to report $794.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.06 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $512.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

