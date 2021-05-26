$72.67 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to post sales of $72.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.89 million and the highest is $73.45 million. BGSF posted sales of $62.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $304.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.96 million to $305.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.69. 1,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,733. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BGSF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 18.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 59,567 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

