61,555 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.