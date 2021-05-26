5,198 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after purchasing an additional 979,357 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,828 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.52. 3,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 417.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.