5,065 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,251,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,750. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.