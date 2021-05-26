50,000 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 394,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979,151. The company has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

