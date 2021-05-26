40,750 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,290,000 after buying an additional 73,234 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. 16,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,637. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

