$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the highest is $4.98 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $22.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after purchasing an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,782,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,132,227. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

