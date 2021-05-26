$4.38 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $4.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.70 million and the lowest is $2.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $23.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 million to $37.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $76.28 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $97.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 188,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 259,755 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,906,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,818. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

