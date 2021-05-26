$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.69. 1,461,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average is $122.74. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

