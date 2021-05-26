3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 34.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.27. 52,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,848. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

