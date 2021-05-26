3,908 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,001,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 160,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,056,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $132.04. 206,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,804,499. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.81. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

