2,755,671 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,755,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,417,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,808,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,234,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TNL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,094. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

