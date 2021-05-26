270,995 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 270,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.18. 105,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,571. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.