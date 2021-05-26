2,536 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $13,563,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,399 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

