$25.69 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post $25.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.87 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. Kamada posted sales of $33.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $102.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.68 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada during the first quarter worth $276,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 390,630 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 143,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

