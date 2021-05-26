21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a negative net margin of 65.34%.

Shares of VNET traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 214,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,493. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $44.45.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

