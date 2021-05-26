2020 Aps Otee Sells 120,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $11,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2020 Aps Otee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $11,437,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00.

Shares of U traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.28. 3,621,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,792. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

