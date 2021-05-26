20,000 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Bought by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $91.49. 160,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

