$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to post sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of SAH traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.61. 2,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,604. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.57. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last 90 days. 34.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 195,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

