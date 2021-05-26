$2.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $2.85. Adobe posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $505.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $500.08 and a 200-day moving average of $480.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

