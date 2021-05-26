1ST Source Bank Purchases Shares of 4,702 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,408,000 after buying an additional 960,114 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.57. 309,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.