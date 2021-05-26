1ST Source Bank Purchases 720 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.56. 78,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,497. The company has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

