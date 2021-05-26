1ST Source Bank Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

ESGD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.58. 2,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $81.05.

