1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.40 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.63.

ONEM stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,616 over the last three months.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

