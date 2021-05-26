$195.69 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $195.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.58 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $291.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $863.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.30 million to $865.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $918.49 million, with estimates ranging from $914.90 million to $920.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,057. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $205,768.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,950.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

