17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (NYSE:YQ) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 2nd

17 Education & Technology Group’s (NYSE:YQ) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 2nd. 17 Education & Technology Group had issued 27,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $287,700,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. After the expiration of 17 Education & Technology Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $906.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

