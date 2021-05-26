16,019 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $193.59. The company had a trading volume of 138,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.56 and its 200-day moving average is $175.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

