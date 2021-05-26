$148.90 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post sales of $148.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.00 million and the highest is $156.60 million. Exterran reported sales of $171.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $647.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.10 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $785.17 million, with estimates ranging from $745.60 million to $862.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

EXTN traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. 561,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,191. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Exterran news, CEO Andrew James Way purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Alan Barta bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $34,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,967 shares in the company, valued at $357,146.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

