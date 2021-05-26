13,474 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 62,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $645,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

