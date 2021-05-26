$13.98 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce sales of $13.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.90 million. Veru reported sales of $10.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $61.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $74.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $58.44 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $674.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.91 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

